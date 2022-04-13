ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man was arrested early this morning after residents of the house reported a burglary in progress.

Donald Beauchamp, 32, was arrested today at 1:15 a.m. after Ithaca Police responded to West Lincoln Street for a reported burglary.

On the scene, Officers made contact with the residents who reported that they had heard and seen Beauchamp inside their home. Officers searched the house and located the intruder hiding in a bedroom.

Beauchamp was arrested and charged with Burglary in the Second Degree and Petit Larceny. He was arraigned before the Ithaca City Judge and taken to Tompkins County Jail.

IPD is asking anybody with information relevant to the incident to contact them in the following ways: