Ithaca man arrested for driving stolen vehicle, 4 other charges

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police arrested Teheran Forest on August 24 after police determined he was driving a stolen vehicle.

Around 11:45 p.m. on August 24, Ithaca police saw a previously reported stolen vehicle on West State Street in Ithaca.

When they approached the vehicle, Forest ran. With the assistance of Ithaca Police K9-Rex, police found Forest in the nearby area and arrested him without further incident.

Further investigation found that Forest had a significant amount of controlled substances and an illegal handgun. He also had three other warrants out for his arrest for larceny charges.

Forest was charged with two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon, two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

Forest was remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.