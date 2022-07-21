ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – One man has been arrested for fleeing police after a fight in the City of Ithaca Wednesday morning, according to police.

Devon Welch, 25, was arrested on July 20 after Ithaca Police responded to a report of two men fighting in the 200 block of West State Street. Police said that when officers arrived, one man was on the ground and Welch was allegedly kicking him in the head.

Welch was interviewed and then allegedly fled on foot through the City. Police later stopped and arrested him in the 100 block of East Green Street after Welch took a “fighting stance against officers and resisting detention”, according to the arrest report.

Welch was charged with 2nd-degree Obstructing Governmental Administration (class-A misdemeanor) and Disorderly Conduct.

Police said the second man has been identified but hasn’t been interviewed yet. They also didn’t release his condition.

The incident is still under investigation. IPD is asking anyone with information to contact the department in any of the following ways: