Ithaca man arrested for holding woman against will during police standoff

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man has been arrested after choking and holding a woman against her will during a brief standoff on Tuesday.

Ithaca Police responded to a domestic incident on West Village Place around 11:30 p.m. on November 16. Kenneth Griffin, 36, was arrested for the incident.

On the scene, police learned that a woman was being held against her will by Griffin. The Special Response Team used a carbon fiber ladder to help the woman out of the apartment through a second-story window while a supervisor from the Crisis Negotiation Team talked with Griffin.

The situation turned into a barricaded subject incident. But the IPD said that after a short time, Griffin surrendered and was taken into custody without incident.

He was charged with second-degree Burglary, first-degree Unlawful Imprisonment, third-degree Assault, and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing or Blood Circulation.

His arraignment is postponed due to medical circumstances.