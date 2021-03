ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – On March 15, 2021, New York State Police arrested James L. Jackson, 24 of Ithaca, for the felony of Possessing a Sexual Performance by a Child.

An investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and the Computer Crimes Unit revealed that Jackson was in possession of child pornography.

Jackson was processed at SP Homer and released on an appearance ticket returnable to the town of Dryden court on March 31, 2021.