ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man has been arrested in connection to a string of recent burglaries throughout the City, according to police.

Michael Thomas, 33, was arrested by the Ithaca Police Department on July 7 in connection to the incidents. IPD said that Thomas was allegedly responsible for at least four burglaries at local businesses between June 20 and June 29.

On June 20, Thomas allegedly burglarized Mr. Tire on Emira Road. This was followed by a June 27 burglary at the Ithaca Grain Pet Supply, a June 28 burglary at the K&H Redemption Center, and a June 29 burglary at Papa John’s Pizza.

Thomas was charged with four counts of 3rd-degree Burglary. IPD said additional burglary charges are expected against Thomas. He was processed and released on his own recognizance, according to Ithaca Police.