Ithaca man arrested for stolen handgun

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Nov. 25, at approximately 12:17 a.m., Ithaca Police arrested Mario Graves for possession of a stolen handgun.

IPD conducted a traffic stop on Graves. During the investigation, Graves was found to be in possession of a loaded 9mm Taurus Arms handgun which had previously been reported stolen.

Graves was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation in the 3rd degree, and two traffic infractions.

Graves was arraigned by the Honorable Judge Seth Peacock and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail without bail.