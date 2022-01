ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man was arrested Friday afternoon after allegedly assaulting an individual.

Victor Liu, 24, of Ithaca, was arrested on Dec. 31, by New York State Police after an alleged assault with a weapon.

Liu has been charged with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and was released, without bail, on a signed promise to show up to court at a later date.