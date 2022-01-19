Ithaca man arrested on assault, weapons, child endangerment warrants

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A man has been arrested for assault, burglary, and child endangerment charges in connection to multiple incidents in the City of Ithaca.

Ithaca Police arrested Raymond Kamila, 31, after a vehicle stop on January 19. Kamila had several warrants out for his arrest, including a “violent felony warrant”.

After stopping at the dead-end of Renwick Heights Raod, Kamila allegedly refused to get out of the car for about five minutes. He eventually complied and was taken into custody.

He was arrested on the following warrant charges:

Attempted Burglary (2nd-degree)

Attempted Assault (2nd-degree)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child

Criminal Mischief (3rd-degree)

Criminal Possession of a Weapon (4th-degree)

Criminal Tampering (3rd-degree)

Harassment (2nd-degree)

Kamil was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court. He was then remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.