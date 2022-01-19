Ithaca man arrested on assault, weapons, child endangerment warrants

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A man has been arrested for assault, burglary, and child endangerment charges in connection to multiple incidents in the City of Ithaca.

Ithaca Police arrested Raymond Kamila, 31, after a vehicle stop on January 19. Kamila had several warrants out for his arrest, including a “violent felony warrant”.

After stopping at the dead-end of Renwick Heights Raod, Kamila allegedly refused to get out of the car for about five minutes. He eventually complied and was taken into custody.

He was arrested on the following warrant charges:

  • Attempted Burglary (2nd-degree)
  • Attempted Assault (2nd-degree)
  • Endangering the Welfare of a Child
  • Criminal Mischief (3rd-degree)
  • Criminal Possession of a Weapon (4th-degree)
  • Criminal Tampering (3rd-degree)
  • Harassment (2nd-degree)

Kamil was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court. He was then remanded to the Tompkins County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Click for Interactive Radar
satelite/radar

Trending Now