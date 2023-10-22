ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — One man was arrested after the Ithaca Police Department responded to a burglary early Sunday morning.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, Asa Car, 24, was arrested on a burglary charge after police found him in a West State Street business that was reportedly being broken into.

Officers arrived at the 500 block of West State Street at about 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 22 after receiving a call about someone breaking into the business. The officers located a damaged backdoor and entered the building, where they found and arrested Carr.

Carr was charged with second-degree burglary. He is currently being held while he awaits his first court appearance.

