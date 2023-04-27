ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police have announced the arrest of an Ithaca man they accuse of having burglarized a number of locations in early 2023.

According to police, 29-year-old Zachary C. Rayno was arrested on Thursday, April 27, following investigations into burglaries from January and February of this year in the City of Ithaca.

Rayno has been charged with:

Burglary in the Second Degree, a Class C Felony

Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony

Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree, a Class A Misdemeanor

Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor

Police say Rayno was arraigned in Ithaca Town Court and remanded to the Tompkins County Jail on $500 cash bail.

Ithaca Police say that more charges are expected for Rayno.