ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man was arrested last week after police caught him mid-burglary at a Salvation Army Store, according to the Ithaca Police Department.

Alexander Capalongo was arrested on July 15, 2022, at approximately 7:20 a.m. after Ithaca Police responded to the Salvation Army Store at 381 Elmira road for a Burglary in Progress.

According to IPD, an employee was opening up the store when they located signs of unlawful entry inside the store. Upon arrival, IPD officers cleared the building and found that multiple valuables were taken from the business.

IPD said that after searching the building, they found Capalongo hiding inside the loft of the Salvation Army allegedly in possession of stolen property from the business.

Capalongo was arrested and charged with Burglary in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony. IPD said that he was released on his own recognizance as the charge is not eligible for bail under NYS Bail Reform.

IPD says that an investigation is ongoing and that any witnesses of the burglary are encouraged to contact IPD through the following methods: