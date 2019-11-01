Ithaca man charged for child porn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WETM) – U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced today that Michael J. Truesdail, 38, of Ithaca, NY, was charged by criminal complaint with receipt and distribution of child pornography, and possession of child pornography involving prepubescent minors.

The charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Meghan K. McGuire, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, on March 27, 2019, a federal search warrant was executed at the defendant’s Henry Street residence.

A number of electronic items were seized including two computers, a hard drive, an SD card, and two thumb drives.

A forensic analysis recovered more than 1600 images of child pornography and nine video files, some of which depict children engaged in sexual activity with other children and with adults.

The defendant made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Marian W. Payson and was released.

The complaint is the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Gary Loeffert.