ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man has been charged with burglary after police said he was injured by the homeowner during the break-in last week.

Ithaca Police arrested Michael Rodriguez, 46, on October 8 in connection to the burglary after receiving a tip that he was in the 100 block of Cherry Street.

The original incident report from IPD said that officers responded to a burglary report early in the morning on October 4. The homeowner told police which way the burglar fled, and a Tompkins County Sheriff’s Deputy saw a man matching the description in the city, according to IPD.

Ithaca Police said Rodriguez was injured during the encounter with the homeowner and taken to a trauma center for non-life-threatening injuries.

Rodriguez was charged with 1st-degree Burglary (a class-B felony). The homeowner wasn’t charged.