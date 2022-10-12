ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man facing burglary charges has been arrested for allegedly beating, choking and burning the hair of another person, according to Ithaca Police.

Joshua Payne, 22, was arrested by IPD on October 11 after officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Cherry St. around 11:15 p.m. IPD said that Payne had left before police arrived, but that the victim told officers Payne punched them multiple times in the face, choked them, and burnt their hair.

Ithaca Police then located Payne in the 500 block of Chestnut St., the arrest report said.

Payne was charged with 3rd-degree Assault and Criminal Obstruction of Breathing.

Payne has been arrested and charged for three separate incidents since July. Police said he was involved in a golf course burglary in late July, issued a bad check in September, and stole a vehicle in October.