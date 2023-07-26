ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – A man in Ithaca has been arrested at a traffic stop after charges of assault.

Christopher Daniels, 27, of Ithaca, was arrested and charged with Assault in the First Degree, a Class B Felony, after a traffic stop was conducted by police.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, police conducted a traffic stop on Route 13 Southbound at the intersection with Route 13A. The driver was found to be wanted for a stabbing that occurred in Ithaca on July 13. Daniels was arraigned in Ithaca City Court and placed in custody at the Tompkins County Jail.

Police were assisted with the traffic stop by the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Any witnesses regarding the incident are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department.