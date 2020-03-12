Ithaca man charged with sexually abusing young child

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Dale Harbin, 42, has been charged for allegedly sexually abusing a child under 11 multiple times for more than three months.

Harbin was arrested on March 11 in Ithaca and has been charged with multiple counts of Sexual Abuse in the 1 st degree and Course of sexual conduct against a child in the 2nd degree.

Harbin was indicted by the Tompkins County Grand Jury and was released on his own recognizance.

The Ithaca Police Department continues to seek justice for all child and adult victims. We ask that the public continue to assist us in this mission by reporting any crime or suspected instances of child abuse or maltreatment.

This arrest was the result of a thorough investigation by Ithaca Police Investigators with assistance from the FBI.