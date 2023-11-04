ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man was arrested after a Wednesday morning burglary.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, Richard M. Howells, 30, was arrested on Nov. 1 after officers investigated a burglary on the 500 block of West State Street the same day. Police say that Howells damaged a business’s front window to gain entry into the business. Howells collected various items from inside the business and moved them outside. He then entered the business again to take more items.

Officers arrived at the scene at about 4 a.m. after getting a call about a burglary in progress. Howells fled the scene before officers arrived but was found near the business and arrested without incident shortly after the investigation began.

Howells was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. His charges were read in the Ithaca City Court, and he was released. Howells will appear in court at a later date.

The investigation into this burglary is ongoing, and anyone with information about it is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department via one of the methods below: