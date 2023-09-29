ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man faces multiple charges after being located following an active felony warrant and allegedly assaulting a deputy.

According to the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Sept. 28, at 6:21 p.m., deputies arrived at Cecil A. Malone Drive in the City of Ithaca for an attempt to locate a man who had an active felony warrant out of the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Upon arrival, deputies located Jesus Hernandez, 24, of Ithaca, by the Jungle, where he was made aware that he was under arrest for his warrant. Hernandez then attempted to flee, placing one of the deputies into a chokehold. The deputy was able to free themselves quickly, placing Hernandez into custody shortly after.

Hernandez has been charged with the following:

Resisting Arrest, a misdemeanor

Criminal Obstruction of Breathing, a misdemeanor

Criminal Mischief in the fourth degree, a misdemeanor

Assault in the second degree, a felony

Hernandez is now in the Tompkins County Jail to await his court appearance on his outstanding warrant and new charges.