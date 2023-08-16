ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police have located and arrested a man that was armed with two machetes in Ithaca on Monday, following a separate incident that occurred the next day.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, around 9 p.m., Ithaca Police responded to a retail business on Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway after reports of an individual at that location with multiple knives attached to their waistband.

Police say that the person reporting the incident believed the individual to be Terry A. Short, 27, of Ithaca, the same person who was involved in a separate incident at the same location one day prior. During the previous incident, Short stole property form the business and threatened responding Police Officers with a machete that he was in possession of.

Upon arrival to the scene, Police confirmed that the individual was, in fact, Short who had multiple charges pending from the incident the previous day and an active bench warrant issued by the Tompkins County Court for Aggravated Criminal Contempt.

Short attempted to escape from Police, but after a brief foot pursuit, he was taken into custody without incident. Short was arrested and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree, a Class D Felony

Menacing a Police Officer, a Class D Felony

Petit Larceny, a Class A Misdemeanor

Short appeared at the Ithaca City Court and was placed in custody at the Tompkins County Jail on $25,000 cash bail by order of Judge Peacock.

The investigation into the Aug. 14, 2023 incident involving Short continues.