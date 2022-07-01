ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man has been indicted on multiple charges of weapon possession after his initial June arrest in Elmira, according to the Chemung County Grand Jury.

Carlos Rodriguez, 25, of Ithaca was indicted on the charges of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree and three counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree. According to the indictment, Rodriguez allegedly knowingly possessed a loaded 9mm pistol with the serial numbers scratched off and a large-capacity magazine.

According to the original arrest report, Rodriguez was arrested at approximately 1:29 a.m. on June 15, 2022, after Elmira City Police Officers conducted a traffic stop on E. 2nd St near William St. During the stop, police say that Rodriguez provided a false name to officers, then fled the traffic stop on foot.

EPD said that during the subsequent foot pursuit, Rodriguez dropped a loaded 9mm pistol. Elmira police say that he was taken into custody a short time later. After he was arrested, police found that he was on parol from an earlier weapons charge.