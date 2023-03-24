WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possession with the intent to distribute controlled substances in Watertown, according to the U.S. Court for the Northern District of New York.

Odell Tindley, 30, of Ithaca admitted to distributing 83 grams of cocaine and planning to deliver of methamphetamines in Watertown on May 25, 2021. Police found approximately one pound of marijuana and 904 grams of methamphetamines in a car driven by someone working with Tindley that night.

Tindley faces a minimum of 10 years to a maximum of life in prison for these charges. He also faces five years to life of supervised release after his sentence and a fine of up to $10 million. Sentencing will be on July 26.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Tuck. A taskforce comprised of detectives from the Watertown Police Department, detectives from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, and investigators from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, along with U.S. Border Patrol agents and special agents from Homeland Security Investigates investigated this case.