Ithaca man pleads guilty to weapons & drug charges

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man has pled guilty to multiple felony weapon and drug charges after an illegally possessed gun, marijuana, and tens of thousands of dollars of drug money were found in his apartment.

William L. Marshall, 40, pled guilty to possessing a loaded semiautomatic handgun as a prior convicted felon and possessing marijuana with intent to distribute. Ithaca Police served a search warrant in August 2021 where they found a loaded .380 caliber handgun. The gun was originally reported stolen from Norfolk, VA in 2014, according to U.S. Attorney Carla Freedman. Marshall also pled guilty to having over a pound of marijuana in his apartment and intending to distribute it.

As part of his plea, Marshall agreed to forfeit $37,064 in cash recovered during the search warrant as proceeds from drug sales. Sentencing is scheduled for June 8, 2022, in Binghamton where Marshall faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the handgun-related charge, and up to 5 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the marijuana-related charge.

Marshall was previously convicted in 2002 by the Tompkins County Court for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance, for which he was sentenced to serve eight years in prison.