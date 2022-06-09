ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man has been sentenced to 33 months in federal prison for the possession of a loaded handgun and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

William Marshall, 40, was sentenced yesterday to serve 33 months in federal prison after his previous guilty plea in February of 2022.

The sentencing states that Marshall was ordered to forfeit $34,063 as drug proceeds that were seized by the Ithaca Police Department during the execution of a search warrant at his Ithaca residence in August of 2021.

The sentencing also says that Police seized a Lorcin .380 semiautomatic pistol loaded with seven live rounds. According to the US Attorney’s office, the handgun was reported stolen from Norfolk, Virginia in 2014.

Marshall was previously convicted as a felon, having been found guilty after a 2002 trial for the felony of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree, for which he was sentenced to serve eight years in prison.

This case was investigated by the City of Ithaca Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), with assistance from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the New York State Police, and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department, and was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods by Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick.

Marshall was previously arrested and charged with shooting and killing Alan Godfrey last summer, according to police.

He was charged with second-degree Murder and second-and third-degree Criminal Possession of a Weapon. According to the original arrest report, Marshall was transported to a secure detention facility awaiting further trial.