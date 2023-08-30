ITHACA, N.Y (WETM) – An Ithaca man has been sentenced for the stabbing death of another man that occurred in October.

According to the Tompkins County District Attorney, Jeremiah L. Jordan, 40, of Ithaca, was sentenced on Friday, Aug. 25, in Tompkins County Court for his conviction of Murder in the Second Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

On July 19, 2023, a Tompkins County jury found Jordan guilty of Second Degree Murder and Tampering with Physical Evidence related to the stabbing death of Michael Monroe on Oct. 28, 2022, along the Six Mile Creek Walk in the City of Ithaca.

County Court Judge John C. Rowley sentenced Jordan to 20 years to life in New York State Prison in connection with the Murder conviction and a concurrent term (at the same time) of 1 1/3 to 4 years in connection with the Tampering with Physical Evidence conviction. The prosecution had sought the maximum sentence, 25 years to life, and asked the court to impose consecutive sentences for the two felony convictions.