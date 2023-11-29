SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WETM) — An Ithaca man was sentenced to 12.5 years in prison for attempting to entice an undercover police officer posing as a 10-year-old online.

According to U.S. Attorney Carla B. Freedman’s Office, Joseph Swansbrough, 34, was sentenced to 150 years in federal prison and 25 years of supervised release after his prison sentence on Nov. 29. After he’s released, Swansbrough will be required to register as a sex offender. Last November, he pled guilty to attempting to entice and coerce a minor to engage in sexual activity.

As part of his plea, Swansbrough admitted that he exchanged sexually explicit messages with an undercover officer whom he believed to be a 10-year-old boy between September and October 2021. On Oct. 21, 2021, Swansbrough traveled from his home in Tioga County to a prearranged meeting location in Broome County with the intent to engage in sexual acts with the child. He was arrested after arriving at the location. Police found candy that Swansbrough had promissed to bring to the child in his possession.

This case was investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Geoffrey J. L. Brown, Jessica N. Carbone, and Adrian S. LaRochelle as part of the Project Safe Child initiative.