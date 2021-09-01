Ithaca man sentenced to 13 years for Attempted Online Enticement of a Minor

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Jeffrey Blake, 51, of Ithaca, was sentenced to serve 160 months (thirteen years and four months) in federal prison for attempted online enticement of a minor, announced Acting United States Attorney Antoinette T. Bacon and Janeen DiGuiseppi, Special Agent in Charge of the Albany Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

As part of his guilty plea Blake admitted that between June 12, 2019, and August 23, 2019, he exchanged text messages with an undercover officer he believed was the mother of 9 and 13 year old girls. In those messages, Blake expressed an interest in meeting the children and engaging in sex acts with them. He also communicated by text messaging with the undercover agent posing as each of the children.

In those communications, Blake assured the children that sex with him would not be painful, and that he would take precautions to keep the 13-year-old from getting pregnant. On August 23, 2019, Blake drove to a pre-determined location in Broome County to meet and have sex with the children. Officials say he brought vibrators and birth control as well as necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and stuffed animals that he planned to give to the children as gifts. Blake was then encountered by law enforcement and arrested.

Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy also imposed a 10 term of supervised release, which will start after Blake is released from prison, and ordered Blake to pay a $100 special assessment. As a result of his conviction, Blake will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release from prison.

Blake’s case was investigated by the FBI Syracuse Mid-State Child Exploitation Task Force. This task force is comprised of FBI Special Agents and Investigators of the New York State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) and is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey J. L. Brown as part of Project Safe Childhood.