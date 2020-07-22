Ithaca man sentenced to five years for cocaine trafficking

SYRACUSE, NEW YORK – Robert Payne, 39, of Ithaca, New York, was sentenced today to serve five years in prison for his conviction for participating in a cocaine trafficking conspiracy.

Payne was also ordered to serve a period of four years supervised release following his term of incarceration, and to forfeit $112,500 in proceeds from his drug trafficking activity to the government.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, Payne admitted that during the summer of 2018, he distributed roughly 2.5 kilograms of cocaine to his co-defendant Daitwaun Fair.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the New York State Police, the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office, and the Onondaga County District Attorney’s Office, and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicolas Commandeur.