Ithaca man shot in face; police asking for help to find shooter

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Ithaca man is expected to survive his injuries after being shot in the face Monday night.

Ithaca Police responded to a shooting on Elmira Road around 9:28 p.m. on December 6. It was determined a man had been shot in the face, and he was transported to a trauma center by Bangs EMS. The man was alert and conscious, and police said he is expected to survive.

Several shell casings and a handgun were also recovered at the scene.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department by any of the following methods: