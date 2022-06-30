ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police arrested a man Thursday morning after he allegedly threatened a Mcdonald’s employee with a knife.

Charles Stillwell Jr., 50, was arrested on June 30, 2022, at around 10:25 after police responded to the McDonald’s located at 372 Elmira Rd for reports of a subject threatening people with a knife.

IPD said that after arriving they were able to de-escalate the situation and take Stillwell into custody without incident. Further investigation revealed that Stillwell and the victim had no previous relationship and that no one was injured.

Stillwell was arraigned in Ithaca City Court Jail and taken to Tompkins County Jail without Bail.

He is charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd Degree, a class C felony, and Menacing in the 2nd Degree, a class A misdemeanor.