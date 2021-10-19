Ithaca patient accused of attacking staff, police at Robert Packer Hospital

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – Sayre Police have accused an Ithaca man of allegedly attacking hospital staff at Robert Packer Hospital on Monday.

According to the criminal complaint, 4:47 p.m. on October 17, police responded to a report of a patient attacking staff.

A security guard and other hospital staff told police that Gregory Jackson, 49, bit a doctor in the forearm and kicked someone in the thigh, someone else in the hip, spit on the security guard and threatened to kill.

The affidavit said that when police entered his room, Jackson said he was going to fight and spit on them.

After he was taken into custody and moved to the Sayre Borough Police Department, he was placed in a holding cell, and an officer tried to take the handcuffs off of Jackson. The affidavit said that once they were off, Jackson “reared his head back in an attempt to spit on” the officer. The officer was wearing a mask that prevented the spit from touching their face. Jackson was placed back in handcuffs.

Court documents say that Jackson is accused of five counts of Aggravated Assault, one count of Disorderly Conduct – Creating a Physically Offensive Condition, and one count of Harassment. The criminal complaint said his bail was set at $50,000.