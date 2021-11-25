Ithaca Police arrest man after traffic stop and foot pursuit

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — On Nov. 24, at approximately 11:10 a.m., the Ithaca Police Department arrested Breon Brooks on multiple charges.

IPD and the New York State Police Community Stabilization Unit conducted a traffic stop on Breon Brooks for a vehicle and traffic violation. Following the traffic stop, Officers attempted to place Mr. Brooks into custody for criminal possession of a controlled substance, when Brooks attempted to flee the area on foot. He was taken into custody moments later following a short foot pursuit.

Brooks was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, two counts of Criminal Possession of a controlled

substance in the 3rd degree, and one count of Criminal Possession of a controlled substance in the 4th

degree.

He was arraigned in Ithaca City Court by Honorable Judge Peacock and remanded to Tompkins

County Jail without bail. Brooks is currently on New York State Parole for Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree.