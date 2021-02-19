Ithaca Police arrest parole absconder on drug charges

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Police in Ithaca have arrested a 36-year-old man with multiple drug charges while being wanted on absconding on parole.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Invetigators with the Ithaca Police Department observed Shawn A. Payne walking in the area of 210 S. Cayuga St. Payne had been wanted for

over a year by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Services Parole

Division and as such had an active Parole Absconder Warrant. The Ithaca Police Department

Patrol and Investigations Division placed Payne under arrest based on his Parole Warrant.

Payne was found to be in possession of approximately 1.44 ounces of suspected heroin,

approximately .74 ounces of suspected crack cocaine and over $4,000 of US Currency on his

person.

The Ithaca Police Department then responded to Payne’s residence where more narcotics as

well as items consistent with drug sales were located. Payne was remanded to Tompkins

County Jail on his NYS Parole Warrant.

Based on numerous complaints from the community about drug trafficking in the 100 block of W. State St, the Ithaca Police Department has been conducting an investigation over the past several months regarding drug activity in the area. Payne’s arrest on new charges was a result of this Investigation.

Today, Payne was arraigned in front of Judge Peacock for two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree with intent to sell and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the 3rd degree for possession of a narcotic drug of more than one-half ounce. Payne is still being held at the Tompkins County Jail.

