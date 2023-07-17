ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department has announced that officers arrested a man who was wanted in Virginia.

At about 9:39 p.m. on Saturday, July 15, officers from the Ithaca Police Department were patrolling “the jungle,” the area behind Lowe’s, when they encountered John C. Tolley, 30, of Staten Island. Tolley was wanted by the Newport News Police Department for violating the terms of his probation by failing to register as a violent sex offender.

Police took Tolley into custody and charged him with being a fugitive from justice. Tolley was arraigned in the Ithaca City Court before being taken to the Tompkins County Jail. Tolley will remain in the jail until the Newport News Police Department can facilitate an extradition to Virginia.