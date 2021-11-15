Ithaca Police asking for help after six men randomly assault two others

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police are investigating a weekend assault they’re saying is a random act.

On November 14 around 1:30 a.m., two men were walking on the Ithaca Commons when a separate group of about six men engaged them. Then, without provocation, the six men reportedly punched and kicked the two men before fleeing on foot. Various surveillance cameras captured the assault.

The victims had various levels of injuries—none of them life-threatening—and were treated at a local hospital.

Police said the victims and suspects don’t know each other, and this seems to be a random act. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone has information about the people in the photos below that could help police, they’re asked to contact the IPD in any of the following ways:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips