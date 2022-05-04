Correction – The previous version of this story contained outdated information; the story has been corrected with up to date details

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department has arrested two men after they allegedly damaged property throughout the city of Ithaca, according to IPD.

The original report was released on April 12, 2022, and saw IPD asking for help in identifying the two males who had allegedly damaged ATMs and parking meters.

On Monday, May 2, 2022, both males turned themselves into police custody and were released on their own recognizance by the Ithaca City Court and the Tompkins County Youth Part Court. Police are not releasing their names at this time.

Both suspects were charged with Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree, a Class D Felony. According to IPD, there are other instances of criminal mischief regarding the defendants in which more charges will be filed at a later time.

Ithaca Police thanked all the members of the community who provided information and tips which led to the arrest of the two suspects. Police say that anyone with information may remain anonymous, and are encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department. You can call police dispatch at 607-272-3245, police administration at 607-272-9973, police tipline at 607-330-0000, or the anonymous Email Tip Address.