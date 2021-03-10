Ithaca Police Department make arrest in Criminal Possession of a Weapon and DWI

Ithaca, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police Officers were dispatched to a property damage motor vehicle crash in which the suspect vehicle left the scene on Tuesday at about 8:30 p.m.

The caller provided dispatchers with a license plate of the offending vehicle.

Officers located the vehicle a short distance away, as it was leaving the scene.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle on State St., but the vehicle continued onto Fulton St. and then onto Green St. where the vehicle finally stopped.

An investigation into the MVA and the defendant’s intoxication were conducted.

The defendant was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody without incident.

A search of the vehicle on the scene was conducted and an illegally possessed a loaded

9mm handgun was found within the vehicle.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, the defendant, Warren T. Cooke, is a felon and does not have a permit to possess the handgun.

Cooke was taken to IPD headquarters where he was processed for the DWI where he submitted to a breath test.

The result of the breath test found Cooke’s BAC to be .23%, almost three times the legal limit.

Cooke was arraigned in front of the Honorable Judge Wallace and sent to the Tompkins County jail instead of $1,500 cash bail or $3,000 bond.