Ithaca Police Department make warrant arrest and water rescue

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) -According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers came into contact with someone who they believed to be Joshua Seaman after investigating several thefts that had recently occurred.

Seaman was known to have arrest warrants for resisting arrest and violation of probation.

When Ithaca Police officers tried to apprehend Seaman, Seaman jumped into the inlet to the east of Taughannock Boulevard near West Buffalo Street.

Officers then took action and began a land-based rescue from the western shore. Officers were able to pull Seaman to safety.

Seaman was transported to Cayuga Medical Center via ambulance in the custody of

IPD.

Seaman is expected to return to Ithaca City Court at a later date.