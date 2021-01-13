Ithaca Police Department make warrant arrest and water rescue

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
ipd-patch-620x400_1446538988838.jpg

ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) -According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers came into contact with someone who they believed to be Joshua Seaman after investigating several thefts that had recently occurred.

Seaman was known to have arrest warrants for resisting arrest and violation of probation.

When Ithaca Police officers tried to apprehend Seaman, Seaman jumped into the inlet to the east of Taughannock Boulevard near West Buffalo Street.

Officers then took action and began a land-based rescue from the western shore. Officers were able to pull Seaman to safety.

Seaman was transported to Cayuga Medical Center via ambulance in the custody of
IPD.

Seaman is expected to return to Ithaca City Court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now