Ithaca Police investigate stabbing

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Ithaca Police are investigating a report of a stabbing incident that happened on Cascadilla Street on Wednesday evening.

On February 17th, shortly after 6 PM, Ithaca Police responded to a residence in the 400 block of Cascadilla Street for a report of a male that had been stabbed. Upon the arrival of officers, a male victim that had sustained a stab wound to his torso was located. The victim was treated by Bangs Ambulance, and Ithaca Fire Department prior the being flown to a regional trauma center. According to the Ithaca Police Department, the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Law enforcement was unable to get a description of the suspect from the victim while on scene. It is believed that the victim and the suspect are likely known to each other and that this is not a random act of violence.

Currently, there is no indication that this incident is related to the shooting incident that occurred near this location on February 16th, 2021.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone who was in the area, or anyone who lives in the area, who may have surveillance footage to contact the Ithaca Police Investigative Division. Persons can remain anonymous if they wish to do so.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department through any of the following means: