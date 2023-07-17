ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department is investigating a series of commercial burglaries that occurred earlier this month.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers responded to a series of three burglaries between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on July 8. Police say that all three burglaries appear to be related, and they believe four to five individuals were involved with the burglaries. There are limited details on the suspects.

The first burglary occurred on the 200 block of Elmira Road. The business that was targeted by this burglary had its front door forced in and was ransacked. Police did not specify if anything had been taken.

The second burglary happened on the 500 block of West State Street. The suspects used an object to break a window and enter the business. After gaining entry, the suspects stole various items, including cigarettes and beer.

The final business targeted by the suspects is located on the Ithaca Commons. The suspects smashed one of this business’s windows as well. Various items were stolen from this location.

The Ithaca Police Department was assisted by the New York State Police Department and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office during its investigation. This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about these burglaries is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department using one of the methods listed below:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tip line: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips