Ithaca Police look for subject involved in shooting this morning

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Ithaca Police Department is looking for a subject in reference to a shooting this morning in the city.

Ithaca Police report that around 11:35 this morning officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired in the 600 block of Chestnut Street on the city’s Westside.

Upon arrival in the area, officers attempted to locate potential victims, witnesses, and evidence. Officers were able to confirm via evidence that a shooting did in fact occur.

At this time no persons have been found to have been injured from this incident.

Ithaca Police are looking for a 2006 white Mazda 6 sedan that was operated by an unknown white male subject. The person is still believed to be armed with a handgun. This is an ongoing investigation.

