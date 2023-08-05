ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Police are looking for four men who were involved in an armed robbery in Ithaca on Thursday night.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Ithaca Arthaus apartment complex on Cherry Street at about 10:42 p.m. on Aug. 3. Police say the victim told responding officers that four unidentified black males entered his apartment without permission. One of the suspects hit the victim in the head and face with a handgun. Another one of the suspects was armed with a rifle. After assaulting the victim, the suspects reportedly stole an undisclosed amount of money, electronics, and other items.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening facial injuries. Ithaca Police Officers were unable to locate the suspects after canvassing the scene and surrounding areas.

The investigation into this assault and robbery is ongoing. Anyone with information about Thursday night’s incident is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department using one of the methods below immediately. Those that would like to remain anonymous may do so.