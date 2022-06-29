ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department is asking for help in investigating the burglary of a bottle & can return center that occurred earlier this week.

IPD says that on June 28, 2022, at approximately 9:33 p.m., Police Officers were dispatched to the K&H Redemption Center at 900 West State Street for a report of commercial burglary.

Upon arrival, Ithaca Police say that the suspect was no longer on the scene but signs of forced entry into the business were apparent. Upon further investigation, officers reported that a cash register had been forced open and that an undisclosed amount of money was missing.

IPD reports that the person who made the original call saw an unidentified male wearing a mask fleeing from the closed business.

The police department is asking anyone who may have witnessed any part of the incident to contact them through the following methods. Anybody that wishes to contact IPD can choose to remain anonymous.

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips

