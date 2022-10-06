ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are looking for two men accused of beating and robbing another man earlier this week.

Ithaca Police said officers responded to a robbery around 2:00 p.m. on October 5 in the 300 block of West State Street. The victim told police that two attacked him from behind while he was walking, punched him, and knocked him to the ground.

The two men then went through the victim’s pockets and stole cash and a cellphone charger, the police report said. The man was treated for non-life-threatening facial injuries by Bangs Ambulance.

The description of the suspects provided by Ithaca Police said both were black men. One was wearing blue jeans and a red sweatshirt while another wore all gray.

Police are still investigating the robbery, and anyone with information is asked to call IPD in any of the following ways: