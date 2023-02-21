ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Police in Ithaca are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man suspected of stabbing a woman late Monday night.

Ithaca Police said they received a report of a stabbing around 11:40 p.m. on February 20. According to the arrest report, the woman claimed she was forced into her apartment by a man in the 500 block of East State Street and stabbed.

IPD said the woman was taken to a trauma center and is in fair condition.

The man was described as white with a medium build and six feet tall. At the time of the incident, he was reportedly wearing a black hoodie and a blue surgical mask.

The investigation into the stabbing is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check footage from Monday night. Anyone with information should contact IPD in any of the following ways: