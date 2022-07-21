ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department is looking for information about shots fired in Ithaca earlier this week.

According to a report from IPD, on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at approximately 10:17 p.m. Ithaca Police Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the parking lot of the Hotel Ithaca located at 222 South Cayuga Street.

After arriving, officers confirmed that a shooting had taken place after speaking with witnesses at the scene. Police also said that multiple spent bullet casings and unexpended rounds of ammunition were found at the scene.

IPD said that two unidentified males wearing dark clothing were observed by witnesses fleeing from the scene on foot. According to the IPD, there are no known injuries or victims, and an investigation is ongoing.

Ithaca Police are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them through the following methods:

Police Dispatch: 607-272-3245

Police Administration: 607-272-9973

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips