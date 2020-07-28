Ithaca Police make second arrest in armed robberies

ITHACA, NY (WETM) – Ithaca Police have announced that they have made a second arrest in connection with the multiple armed robberies around the City over the past two weeks.

Today, Ithaca Police Patrol Officers along with Investigators arrested a 15-year-old juvenile for the armed robbery of the Quick Shoppe convenience store located on Third Street.

The armed robbery occurred shortly before 10 PM on July 21st. Ithaca Police report that during that incident the juvenile defendant entered the Quick Shoppe, approached the employee, then pointed a pistol at that employee, and demanded cash. The defendant then reportedly left the store with approximately $200 in US currency.

The juvenile defendant was arraigned today before Judge Cassidy and subsequently remanded to a secure detention facility pending further court action.

