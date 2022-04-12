ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — Ithaca Police Officers responded to the Ithaca Commons for a report of a fight in progress involving a group of 10 to 12 teenage subjects attempting to steal property from and fighting with another male subject on April 11.

Officers arrived on scene at approximately 2:55 p.m. They located the victim who was knocked to the ground and punched several times by a male in the group of teenagers. The male was described as having a light complexion and being heavyset. Police also confirmed the victim did have property stolen from him.

The group of teenagers fled the scene before the officers’ arrival. The victim sustained minor facial injuries as a result of the incident.

At this time an investigation into this matter is ongoing. If anyone not interviewed by IPD on scene witnessed any part of the incident, or has additional information, please contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may do so.

Police Tipline: 607-330-0000

Anonymous Email Tip Address: www.cityofithaca.org/ipdtips