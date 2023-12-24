ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) – Ithaca Police are investigating two separate burglaries that occurred this weekend in Ithaca.

According to the Ithaca Police Department, a burglary in progress was reported to police around 1:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 24, on Highland Place in Ithaca. The victims of the burglary told police that they had seen an unknown person inside their home on a surveillance camera.

When the police arrived at the home, the suspect had left. Police say that another burglary took place in the Collegetown area around the same time the night before, which appears to involve the same suspect responsible for the Highland Place burglary.

The suspect was described to police as a black male of average height and wearing a dark-colored hoodie with a dark-colored knit cap and a black mask covering parts of his face. The suspect has a thin black mustache and a tattoo of a flower on his right hand.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Ithaca Police Department by any of the following means: