ITHACA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Ithaca Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspected individual it says threatened someone with a handgun last week.

Police say that on Nov. 20, around 3:50 p.m., officers were sent to a business in the 300 block of Third Street for a disturbance.

Police performed an investigation and said that the individual pictured in this article is suspected of threatening to kill an employee of the business while showing a black handgun.

Police say the suspect had left the scene in a dark blue 3 Series BMW with a sunroof and a white license plate.

Anyone with information on the individual is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible at the numbers listed below.